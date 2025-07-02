Ukraine's Deputy PM Chernyshov won't be dismissed despite corruption probe

This audio is created with AI assistance



Deputy Prime Minister and National Unity Minister Oleksii Chernyshov will keep his position after a decision from the High Anti-Corruption Court on July 2, despite an ongoing corruption investigation.



Chernyshov is a suspect in a "large-scale" illegal land grab corruption case. After a court hearing on June 27, he was banned from traveling abroad without permission and slapped with a bail set at Hr 120 million ($2.9 million) while awaiting trial.



Previously, prosecutors filed a motion for his removal from his position after he told the Kyiv Independent that he denies the allegations and will not step down from his job.



Speaking to reporters after the court dismissed the motion for his removal, Chernyshov said he will "continue to work" and is collecting funds to pay the bail as his personal accounts are blocked. His defense has filed an appeal against the bail.



"I will obediently carry out everything the court decides," he said.

Chernyshov continues to deny the accusations and said that his reputation has been dealt "a serious blow."



According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) investigation, during his time as communities and territories minister in 2020-2022, Chernyshov and his associates undervalued land plots to benefit a developer in exchange for kickbacks.



Chernyshov and his accomplices allegedly received "significant" discounts on apartments in existing buildings, totaling over Hr 14.5 million ($346,000), from the developer. The actions cost Ukraine Hr 1 billion ($24 million), according to NABU.



The case has been high profile in Ukraine as Chernshov is the highest-ranking official in Ukrainian history to face such charges while in office. He is also considered a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky, marking a major accusation against the president’s inner circle.



Chernyshov first raised eyebrows after he left the country on a business trip days before law enforcement unveiled the charges and detained two of his close associates. Despite suspicions that he had fled the country to avoid arrest, he returned to Ukraine on June 22 and was summoned to NABU the following day.



During the court hearing, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) requested that Chernyshov be suspended from office and that the court set bail of Hr 120 million ($2.9 million).

The two offices also requested additional measures restricting his movements, including that he hand in his passport and wear an electronic monitoring device.



The court granted the prosecutors’ request for bail and banned him from leaving the country without permission, but did not remove him from office.



Since December last year, Chernyshov has headed the newly formed National Unity Ministry, which aims to strengthen ties with the Ukrainian diaspora and non-governmental organizations overseas.