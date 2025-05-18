Denmark announces nearly $600 million in military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has prepared its 26th military aid package for Ukraine, worth 4 billion Danish kroner (approximately $598 million), the Danish Defense Ministry announced on May 17.

The package includes additional artillery and shells via the Czech ammunition initiative as well as equipment for fighter jets, the ministry said.

A portion of the funds will also go towards increasing training capacity for Ukrainian forces.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine's need for help and support has not diminished. I am happy and proud that we can once again allocate funds for donations that will make a difference on the battlefield in both the short and long term," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark's latest military aid package is financed under the country's Ukraine Fund and the European Peace Facility (EPF). The assistance covers the years 2025-2028.

The additional funds to the Czech initiative will allow Ukraine to better plan for a stable supply of ammunition, the ministry said.

"Denmark is doing what we can to give Ukraine the best possible hand both on the battlefield and in the negotiating room," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said.

Denmark has pioneered efforts to support Ukraine by investing in its defense industry, creating the so-called "Danish model" of purchasing arms for Kyiv from Ukrainian producers. Copenhagen has provided around $9.8 billion in military aid under its Ukraine Fund for the years 2023-2028.