Death toll of Russia's June 7 strike on Kharkiv rises to 5

The death toll of a Russian attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv on June 7 has risen to five, as two more bodies were found in the rubble, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on June 12.

The State Emergency Service reported the discovery of the fourth victim earlier in the day, adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing as more people may be under the rubble.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, missiles, and KAB bombs overnight on June 7, damaging industrial buildings in the Kyivskyi district, causing structural collapses and large-scale fires. Authorities initially reported three people killed and 19 injured in the attack.

Later the same day, Russia again attacked the city with KAB bombs, killing two more people and injuring 18.

Recent weeks saw Moscow's forces intensify attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that lies a little over 20 kilometers (around 15 miles) south of the Russian border. A Russian drone attack against the city overnight on June 12 injured at least 15 people, including children.

The strikes take place as Kyiv warns of Russia's mounting ground assaults along Ukraine's northeastern border.