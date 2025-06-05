Damage, disruptions reported following explosion on train tracks in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, official claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion on a rail line in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on June 5 caused damage to the track and disrupted train travel along the line, regional Governor Alexander Gusev claimed.

The explosion occurred in a remote area between the communities of Yevdakovo and Saguny in Voronezh Oblast.

Gusev claimed that no one was injured in the explosion that immediately disrupted the travel of at least 19 passenger and commercial trains. The explosions was allegedly caused by an improvised explosive device.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials. The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Russian officials have not yet laid blame publicly as to the cause of the explosion.

Ukraine's intelligence agencies as well as Ukrainian partisan movements have previously been involved in sabotage attacks on Russian railways, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward the front line.

Neither the Ukrainian military nor the partisan movement Atesh commented on the alleged attack.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency (HUR) said Ukrainian drone operators destroyed three Russian fuel tanks during a strike on a train moving through occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 24.

Overnight on May 31, following the collapse of an overhead road bridge, a train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast killing seven people and injuring 69.

Voronezh Oblast neighbors Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and is often used as a launch point for Russia's attack on the front line as well as the city of Kharkiv.