News Feed, Train travel, explosion in Russia, Voronezh Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, War, Sabotage
Damage, disruptions reported following explosion on train tracks in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, official claims

by Dmytro Basmat June 5, 2025 4:41 PM 2 min read
A purported image of a damaged rail line in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on June 5, 2025 after an explosion distrupted train travel, regional Governor Alexander Gusev claimed. (Baza/Telegram)
An explosion on a rail line in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on June 5 caused damage to the track and disrupted train travel along the line, regional Governor Alexander Gusev claimed.

The explosion occurred in a remote area between the communities of Yevdakovo and Saguny in Voronezh Oblast.

Gusev claimed that no one was injured in the explosion that immediately disrupted the travel of at least 19 passenger and commercial trains. The explosions was allegedly caused by an improvised explosive device.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials. The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Russian officials have not yet laid blame publicly as to the cause of the explosion.

Ukraine's intelligence agencies as well as Ukrainian partisan movements have previously been involved in sabotage attacks on Russian railways, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward the front line.

Neither the Ukrainian military nor the partisan movement Atesh commented on the alleged attack.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency (HUR) said Ukrainian drone operators destroyed three Russian fuel tanks during a strike on a train moving through occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 24.

Overnight on May 31, following the collapse of an overhead road bridge, a train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast killing seven people and injuring 69.

Voronezh Oblast neighbors Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and is often used as a launch point for Russia's attack on the front line as well as the city of Kharkiv.

Russia plans to produce 2 million FPV drones in 2025, Ukrainian intelligence says
The ramp-up marks a critical expansion of Moscow’s drone warfare program, as both Ukraine and Russia increasingly rely on unmanned systems for reconnaissance and front-line attacks.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Dmytro Basmat

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We're working hard to show the world the truth of Russia's brutal war — and we're keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

