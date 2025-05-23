Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Controversial ex-official Portnov visited Ukraine days before being killed in Madrid, news outlet reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 23, 2025 10:25 PM 2 min read
The screenshot shows Andriy Portnov, a former top official in ex-President Viktor Yanukovych’s administration, during a program on the Ukraine TV channel in October 2019. (Screenshot from the Ukraine TV channel on YouTube)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Portnov, a former top official in ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's administration, visited Ukraine just days before he was shot dead in Madrid on May 21, the news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 23, citing unnamed sources.

According to three interlocutors with knowledge of Portnov's movements — including sources in law enforcement and his inner circle — he was in Ukraine on May 17-18 and reportedly met with top law enforcement officials.

Portnov, a lawyer and longtime political operative, was shot at least five times outside the American School in Madrid. Two or three individuals are believed to have taken part in the killing.  

Citing police sources, El Pais reported that Portnov was hit by at least three bullets, including one to the head, which proved fatal. No arrests have been reported so far.

The killing comes amid resurfacing scrutiny of Portnov's activities in Ukraine, particularly his alleged ties to the judiciary and law enforcement.

Portnov was Yanukovych's deputy chief of staff responsible for the judiciary and head of his administration's legal department. Even after Yanukovych was overthrown during the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, Portnov reportedly retained significant influence over the judiciary.

He fled Ukraine after the EuroMaidan Revolution, first relocating to Russia and later to Austria. He returned to Ukraine in 2019, but left again in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion — reportedly skirting the wartime travel ban for military-age men.

In 2021, the U.S. sanctioned Portnov for suspected corruption, accusing him of using influence over Ukraine's judicial system to secure favorable rulings and amass wealth.

Portnov was also widely regarded as one of the most litigious figures among Ukraine's ex-officials.

In 2024, a Kyiv court ruled in his favor in a defamation suit against several outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, over references to him as "pro-Russian." The contested article was authored by Glib Kanievskyi, now a defense ministry official.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) investigated Portnov over alleged involvement in the Russian occupation of Crimea. A treason case against him was opened in March 2018, but was later closed.

Editor's Note: In 2023, Andriy Portnov filed a lawsuit against Olga Rudenko, the chief editor of the Kyiv Independent, over an article in which he was referenced as being "pro-Russian." A Kyiv court ruled in Portnov's favor in September 2024. In April 2025, an appeal court upheld the ruling. Rudenko
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

