‘Closer to victory’ – Operation Spiderweb gives much-needed morale boost to Ukrainians after 3 years of full-scale war

A large-scale drone attack carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), which reportedly destroyed or damaged 41 Russian heavy bombers on June 1, brought a much-needed morale boost to Ukrainians.

Codenamed "Spiderweb," the operation targeted the strategic aircraft that Russia uses for long-range missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The damage dealt could potentially hinder Moscow’s ability to carry out such mass strikes in the future.

In Ukraine, the operation quickly drew comparisons to some of the most uplifting moments since 2022 – including the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet’s flagship Moskva, the attack on the Crimean Bridge, and the surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial, as Ukrainians have entered the fourth year of defending their country against Russia’s full-scale invasion, while Moscow’s attacks in the air and on the ground continue to intensify.

“I was shocked by this and could not believe that this could be done. It’s some kind of fantastic operation,” Volodymyr, a Kyiv resident, told the Kyiv Independent. “Any such operation brings us closer to victory.”

The operation had been in preparation for one and a half years. It used low-cost FPV (first-person view) drones that were smuggled into Russia and hidden inside trucks to attack four airfields across the country, two of them located thousands of miles away from Ukraine.

Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent))

The success of the Ukrainian operation dealt a blow to the image of Russia’s security services, demonstrating that Ukraine can carry out effective attacks inside Russian territory without having forces on the ground.

“It shows the power of modern drones. And it's interesting, to say the least,” said Ivan Boichenko, a prospective university student from Kyiv. “I was very impressed. It was very uplifting, I would even say.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 117 drones were used in Operation Spiderweb. According to estimates from the SBU, the drone strike disabled 34% of Russia’s cruise missile bombers, causing approximately $7 billion in damage.

“We were very impressed and happy. We really hope (that the war is approaching) its end, and this will somehow help us to have a peaceful life like before. We miss those times very much,” said Alina, a pharmacist and a resident of Kryvyi Rih.

Asked whether she fears a possible Russian attack in retaliation for the Ukrainian operation, she says her city is already a frequent target of Russian attacks. On April 4, Russia’s missile strike killed 20 people there — including nine children.

Halyna, a medical worker from Kyiv, shares similar thoughts about possible Russian retaliation. She says Russia already strikes regularly.

“Every day — there’s no such day, not a minute, neither at night, nor during the day. Children are in basements, we are in corridors,” she says.

“I also suffered, there was an attack on us. God forbid anybody has to go through that,” she went on. “But you see, I’m alive, many of us are. Though, of course, even more are not. May our defenders rest in peace. Thanks to them, we’re still here.”

Russian forces launch drone, glide bomb, and artillery attacks targeting civilian areas in Ukraine on a daily basis. On June 2 alone, Russian strikes across the country killed at least nine civilians and injured at least 49, including children, according to the regional authorities.

Kyiv resident Volodymyr was among those who spent the night in a bomb shelter.

“When there was an air raid alarm, my family and I went to the shelter, because I was worried there would be some response, as usual, after such operations,” he told the Kyiv Independent.



Among those who spoke with the Kyiv Independent, there was a quiet sense that Ukraine, through actions like this, is not backing down.

“The point is, it is better to strike back. It is better than just sitting there with your hands folded," said Boichenko.

Many were also proud of the inventiveness of the operation.

“These moments should go down in history. There should be books, scientific works — the whole world should know about this,” said Halyna.

“This is happiness for us. They are destroying us, destroying us as people. And what did we do? We responded. We did the right thing. I’m glad,” she added.