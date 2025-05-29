Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, China, drone production, Drones, Dual-use goods, Europe
Edit post

China сuts drone sales to Ukraine, West but continues supplying Russia, Bloomberg reports

by Anna Fratsyvir May 29, 2025 8:56 PM 2 min read
The display of hundreds of DJI Mavic 3T thermal copters that would later be deployed to strategic hotspots on the front lines. (Army of Drones/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said China has stopped selling drones to Ukraine and Western countries while continuing to supply them to Russia, Bloomberg reported on May 29.

"Chinese Mavic is open for Russians but is closed for Ukrainians," Zelensky told reporters, referring to the popular quadcopter drone manufactured by China's DJI.

"There are production lines on Russian territory where there are Chinese representatives," he added, according to Bloomberg.

The Mavic, typically a civilian drone used for aerial photography, has been adapted by both Ukrainian and Russian forces for battlefield surveillance and as a weapon platform capable of carrying explosives.

Drones have played a decisive role in the war, with both sides using them for reconnaissance and precision attacks.

On April 7, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would scale up production of unmanned systems "to the maximum," including long-range, ground-based, and fiber-optic drones, which are resistant to electronic warfare.

Zelensky's recent remarks reportedly align with assessments from European officials. One official told Bloomberg that China has not only restricted drone exports to Ukraine and other Western buyers, but has also reduced shipments of drone components, including motor magnets, while ramping up deliveries to Russia.

"When someone is asking whether China is helping Russia, how shall we assess these steps?" Zelensky said.

Beijing has repeatedly denied aiding either side with military goods. On May 27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also rejected claims made by Ukrainian intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko, who alleged that Beijing provided special chemicals, gunpowder, and other defense-related materials to at least 20 Russian military-industrial facilities.

Ivashchenko also said that as of early 2025, 80% of critical electronic components in Russian drones were of Chinese origin. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that China has "never provided lethal weapons" and "strictly controls dual-use items."  

Despite its claims of neutrality, Beijing has deepened economic and strategic ties with Moscow, prompting Western concerns and NATO's designation of China as a “decisive enabler” of Russian aggression.

Exclusive: Ukraine eyes new sanctions on China, but Kyiv wary of peace talks fallout
Ukraine faces a difficult balancing act — sanctioning more Chinese firms for aiding Russia’s war machine without alienating Beijing, which could be key to ending Russia’s invasion. Kyiv is currently considering imposing new sanctions against Chinese firms providing raw materials to Russia’s defense sector, a source close to
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

3:08 PM  (Updated: )

US filmmaker injured by fallen balcony in Kyiv.

"While missiles and drones are flying, we are being injured by balconies due to someone's irresponsibility!" Christopher Walters, the injured U.S. filmmaker, said on social media.
12:51 PM

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war. In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.