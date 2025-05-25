Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russian-Chinese relations, Russia, Dual-use goods, Ukraine, War
Edit post

China supplying Russian military factories with chemicals, gunpowder, components, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence chief says

by Dmytro Basmat May 25, 2025 7:49 PM 2 min read
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping attend a concert marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and opening of China-Russia Years of Culture at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing on May 16, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Ryumin/ Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Beijing is supplying "special chemicals, gunpowder, and components" to 20 Russian military-industrial manufacturing facilities, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko said in an interview partially released on May 25.

"We have confirmed data on 20 Russian factories," told Ukrinform in a snippet of a yet-to-be-released interview.

China has strengthened ties with Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, becoming Moscow's leading supplier of dual-use goods that bolster Russia's defense industry.

Ivashchenko told Ukrinform that as of early 2025, 80% of critical electronic components used in Russian drones were of Chinese origin. Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has also recorded at least five instances of China providing equipment and spare parts to service Russia's military aviation industry.

While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war, it has simultaneously criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine. NATO has labeled China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on April 17 that China is supplying weapons to the Russian military. His statement marks Kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by providing weapons.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations earlier this month, the two countries agreed to "strengthen coordination in order to decisively counter Washington's course of 'dual containment' of Russia and China."

The two countries also vowed to "contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine," while addressing the "root causes" of the war — alluding to maximalist phrasing regularly used by Russia to justify its full-scale invasion.

Kyiv on April 22 presented Beijing with evidence that Chinese citizens and companies have participated in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which China dismissed as "groundless accusations and political manipulations."

‘Putin remains confident in Russia’s ultimate victory in Ukraine,’ US intelligence reports
According to a recent report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains “committed to victory in Ukraine, and his objectives remain mostly unchanged since the beginning of the war: Ukrainian neutrality and a further partition of the Ukrainian state.”
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk




Author: Dmytro Basmat

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Russia advancing and ex-official assassination | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur shares key takeaways from Monday’s phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Wednesday’s assassination of a controversial Ukrainian ex-official. Also, Russia is advancing in Sumy Oblast.
11:31 PM

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.