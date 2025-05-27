Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, China, Ukraine, Russian-Chinese relations, Russia's allies, Dual-use goods, Chemical weapons
China denies Ukraine's allegations of supplying arms, defense components to Russia

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2025 3:50 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with China's President Xi Jinping (L) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana on July 3, 2024. (Pavel Volkov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 27 denied Ukraine's accusations that it supplies Russia with special chemical products, gunpowder, and components for the defense manufacturing industry.

China's reaction follows remarks by the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, about Beijing allegedly providing the said components to 20 Russian military-industrial manufacturing facilities.

Ivashchenko also mentioned that as of early 2025, 80% of critical electronic components used in Russian drones were of Chinese origin.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China's position regarding the war in Ukraine remains "consistent and clear."

"We've been committed to bringing about a ceasefire and promoting talks for peace. China has never provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict, and strictly controls dual-use items," Mao said during a press conference.

"Ukraine understands that well. China firmly opposes groundless accusations and political manipulation," she added.

China has strengthened ties with Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, becoming Moscow's leading supplier of dual-use goods that bolster Russia's defense industry.

While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war, it has simultaneously criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine. NATO has labeled China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on April 17 that China is supplying weapons to the Russian military, marking Kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by direct arms supplies.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations earlier this month, the two countries agreed to "strengthen coordination in order to decisively counter Washington's course of 'dual containment' of Russia and China."

Kyiv on April 22 presented Beijing with evidence that Chinese citizens and companies have participated in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which China dismissed as "groundless accusations and political manipulations."

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

