Chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast reportedly hit 2nd time in drone attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 8, 2025 2:14 AM 2 min read
A drone inspects mature cotton fields in Hami, Xinjiang province, China, Sept. 30, 2023. (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk caught fire after it was reportedly targeted a second time in a drone attack overnight on June 8, independent news channel Astra reported.

The plant was previously struck and caught fire on May 24 in a similar overnight drone attack.

Novomoskovsk in Russia's Tula Oblast is located about 395 kilometers (245 miles) from Ukraine.

Astra shared unverified footage of what appears to be smoke rising from the Azot chemical Plant following the June 8 drone attack.

The Azot company produces ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as organic plastics, resins, chlorine, and nitric acid, according to open sources.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev earlier reported that a drone attack hazard was declared in the region.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power in its ongoing war.

On June 1, Ukraine launched a game-changing drone attack on four key Russian military airfields, damaging 41 planes, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes.

Kyiv claims it has disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during Russia's full-scale war.

Ukraine downs fighter jet in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Air Force says
Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. Reinforced by North Korean troops, Russia launched a push to recapture the region in early March, with Ukraine being forced to pull back from much of the initially taken territory.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

