Canadian PM Carney reaffirms support for Ukraine in first meeting with Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed his country's "steadfast and unwavering support" for Ukraine in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place on May 17 in Rome.

This was the first meeting between Zelensky and Carney, the President's Office reported, and was one of several high-level meetings in the Italian capital, where world leaders gathered to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass.

During the meeting, the Canadian prime minister expressed his admiration for Ukraine and its people.

“We admire what you are doing. We admire your commitment to peace, which you have demonstrated again this week. And let me underscore that there can be no peace without the full support and participation of Ukraine – and that you have our absolute support,” Carney said.

Following the meeting, Zelensky voiced his gratitude for Canada's support on X. "We truly value having Canada as a real friend of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky also shared the details of what was discussed during the meeting, naming the conditions needed for a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We discussed what is needed to bring a lasting peace closer. The key priority is to apply pressure on Russia in a way that compels real steps toward ending the war," he wrote.

Just a day earlier on May 16, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met in Istanbul for peace talks, speaking for less than two hours without reaching a breakthrough.

Zelensky emphasized the need for additional sanctions on Russia as well as defense cooperation between Ukraine and its allies.

"We spoke in detail about which sanctions can be effective — including secondary sanctions, energy-related measures, and sanctions against the shadow fleet. We also discussed defense cooperation and the development of the Coalition of the Willing."

Carney confirmed Zelensky's invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in June, which will be hosted by Canada as current G7 president. Zelensky also invited Carney to visit Ukraine, writing that he looks forward to "welcoming the Prime Minister to Ukraine."