Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Canada, Mark Carney, Volodymyr Zelensky, G7
Edit post

Canada reportedly set to announce new military aid for Ukraine at G7

by Olena Goncharova June 17, 2025 12:30 AM 1 min read
Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney waves upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace for a joint statement with France's President as part of his trans-Atlantic trip to strengthen ties with traditional friends France and Britain, in Paris, France, on March 17, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce additional support for Ukraine during the G7 summit, CBC News reports on June 16, citing government sources.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency in 2025, invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in what will be his fourth — and arguably most fragile — G7 Leaders' Summit since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Carney is also expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with the Ukrainian president.

As part of Carney’s pledge to boost defense spending this year, Ottawa has allocated two billion Canadian dollars ($1.46 billion USD) for military aid to Ukraine and the expansion of broader defense partnerships. According to one source, the government is set to disclose on June 20 how much of that funding will be directed specifically to Ukraine and what it will support.

Canada has been a strong ally of Ukraine, providing 19.5 billion Canadian dollars ($13.5 billion) in assistance, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.1 billion) in military aid.

Following their bilateral talks, G7 leaders will join outreach countries for discussions on Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa urged G7 nations to ramp up pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions, arguing that it is key to securing a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"To achieve peaceful strength we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," von der Leyen said at a press briefing on June 15, attended by a Kyiv Independent journalist.

Von der Leyen emphasized that economic sanctions have been effective since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. She pointed out that joint G7 and European Union measures have reduced Russian oil and gas revenues by nearly 80% since February 2022.

"(T)he sanctions are working, and we will do more," she said.

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russia hands over bodies of its own soldiers in recent exchange, Kyiv says.

"This could have been done by the Russians on purpose to increase the number of bodies transferred and to load our (forensic) experts with work, adding to all this cynical information pressure. Or it could be their usual negligent attitude toward their own people. In any case, we also identify these bodies," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
7:09 AM

EU leaders call for tougher sanctions on Russia at G7 summit.

"To achieve peaceful strength we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
3:06 AM

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones, injuring 1.

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast overnight on June 15-16, targeting both the capital city and regional settlements, according to government officials. A 60-year-old man has been injured.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.