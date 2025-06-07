20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Canada pledges $25.5 million in military aid for Ukraine, including armored vehicles

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 7, 2025 5:31 PM 2 min read
Participants hold a combined Canadian-Ukrainian flag during a rally to support Ukraine in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Mike Campbell / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada will provide Ukraine with over $25.5 million in military equipment, the Canadian Defense Ministry said in a statement on June 6.

The country pledged to provide Ukraine with almost $22 million worth of Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, as well as new equipment and ammunition supplied by Canadian companies.

It adds to Canada’s earlier delivery of 64 Coyote armored vehicles, which were sent to Ukraine in December 2024.

Apart from that, Canada will provide Ukraine with around $3.6 million for electronic warfare anti-jammer kits from Canada’s defence industry, reads the statement.

The decision was announced by Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty during the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format in Brussels on June 6.

“As a founding member of NATO, Canada believes that the alliance is the cornerstone of transatlantic security and we are moving quickly to accelerate our defense spending and increase our contributions to NATO,” McGuinty said, as quoted in the statement.

“During the meeting of NATO defense ministers, Canada reaffirmed unwavering support to Ukraine as its citizens fight for their freedom, and we look forward to working closely with allies to strengthen our collective security.”

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Canada has pledged over $19.5 billion in overall aid to Ukraine, with $4.5 billion allocated for military support, including multi-purpose drones, armored support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers with ammunition.  

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.