Canada announces $1.5 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, sanctions targeting Russia at G7 summit

by Olena Goncharova June 17, 2025 10:58 PM 2 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a sweeping new support package for Ukraine on June 17 which includes two billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion USD) in military funding and new sanctions aimed at restricting Russia’s energy revenues and evasion tactics. (Dmytro Basmat / The Kyiv Independent)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a sweeping new support package for Ukraine on June 17, during a bilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the final day of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

The measures include two billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion USD) in military funding and new sanctions aimed at restricting Russia’s energy revenues and evasion tactics.

"To be absolutely clear, this support will be unwavering until we get a just peace for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Carney was quoted as saying.

The aid package includes funding for drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles, as well as a $2.3-billion loan to support the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. Zelensky, who was invited to the summit by Carney, thanked the prime minister for his support, noting that Ukraine had just endured one of the largest missile attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion, killing 14 and injuring 117 people in Kyiv.

The new sanctions target 77 individuals and 39 entities, including 15 people involved in Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” three financial firms facilitating war-related transactions, and 14 entities tied to the development of quantum technologies with possible military use. Canada also upgraded its sanctions against Russian oil and gas giant Surgutneftegas.

Canada’s announcement came alongside similar measures from the U.K., which sanctioned individuals and entities connected to Russian finance, energy, and military operations, including 20 shadow fleet vessels and two U.K.-based individuals accused of exporting high-tech electronics to Russia.

Author: Olena Goncharova

Zelensky arrives at G7 summit hours after Trump departs.

Zelensky was expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the summit. However, it is not clear if the meeting will take place because Trump left the summit early due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
