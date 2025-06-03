Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, SBU, Crimean Bridge, War, Russia
Edit post

BREAKING: Ukraine's SBU attacks Crimean Bridge by mining underwater supports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2025 2:14 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A photo of a damaged Crimean Bridge released by the SBU on June 3, 2025. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out the third attack against the Crimean Bridge during the full-scale war, mining and damaging its underwater supports, the SBU announced on June 3.

"The operation lasted for several months. SBU agents mined the supports of this illegal construction," the SBU said on Telegram.

Constructed after Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014, the Crimean Bridge is a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

"And today, without inflicting any civilian casualties, the first explosive was activated at 4:44 a.m.," the SBU said.

Underwater supports of the bridge's piers were severely damaged at the bottom as 1,100 kilograms of explosives in TNT equivalent were detonated, according to the statement.

0:00
/
A video of an explosion at the Crimean Bridge released by the SBU on June 3, 2025. (SBU/Telegram)

The operation, which follows the SBU's mass drone strike against Russia's strategic aviation on June 1, was personally supervised by the agency's chief, Vasyl Maliuk.

The bridge suffered significant damage during two previous Ukrainian attacks in October 2022 and July 2023, though neither managed to take the bridge out of commission. The construction holds a significant symbolic value, as the $4 billion project was a political statement designed to affirm Russia's illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia's Defense Ministry previously claimed that three Ukrainian drones were downed over Crimea overnight on June 3.

The same day, the Crimean Bridge was closed for traffic between 6 and 9 a.m. local time, according to local Telegram channels. The Mash Telegram channel reported that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the bridge, and its debris fell onto the road.

According to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, the bridge had been closed down for inspection, possibly to examine damage.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Operation Spiderweb — everything we know about Ukraine’s ‘audacious’ attack on Russia’s heavy bombers
Ukraine was jubilant on June 1 as news filtered through of a stunning drone attack targeting Russian heavy bombers, that simultaneously targeted four air bases, two of them thousands of miles inside Russia. “Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:06 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 42 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 60 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifteen drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.