BREAKING: Ukraine's SBU attacks Crimean Bridge by mining underwater supports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out the third attack against the Crimean Bridge during the full-scale war, mining and damaging its underwater supports, the SBU announced on June 3.

"The operation lasted for several months. SBU agents mined the supports of this illegal construction," the SBU said on Telegram.

Constructed after Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014, the Crimean Bridge is a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

"And today, without inflicting any civilian casualties, the first explosive was activated at 4:44 a.m.," the SBU said.

Underwater supports of the bridge's piers were severely damaged at the bottom as 1,100 kilograms of explosives in TNT equivalent were detonated, according to the statement.

0:00 / 1× A video of an explosion at the Crimean Bridge released by the SBU on June 3, 2025. (SBU/Telegram)

The operation, which follows the SBU's mass drone strike against Russia's strategic aviation on June 1, was personally supervised by the agency's chief, Vasyl Maliuk.

The bridge suffered significant damage during two previous Ukrainian attacks in October 2022 and July 2023, though neither managed to take the bridge out of commission. The construction holds a significant symbolic value, as the $4 billion project was a political statement designed to affirm Russia's illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia's Defense Ministry previously claimed that three Ukrainian drones were downed over Crimea overnight on June 3.

The same day, the Crimean Bridge was closed for traffic between 6 and 9 a.m. local time, according to local Telegram channels. The Mash Telegram channel reported that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the bridge, and its debris fell onto the road.

According to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, the bridge had been closed down for inspection, possibly to examine damage.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.