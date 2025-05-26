Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Russia, Nuclear weapons, Ukraine, Russian weapons
Edit post

Belarus has nuclear weapon delivery systems but no Russian warheads, Ukrainian intel chief says

by Yuliia Taradiuk May 26, 2025 2:42 PM 2 min read
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on April 29, 2025 in Volgograd, Russia (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus possesses nuclear weapon delivery systems but no warheads, Ukrainian foreign intelligence (SZRU) chief Oleh Ivashchenko said in an interview with Ukrinform published on May 26.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and has previously been reported as hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory, after the two countries signed an agreement in May 2023.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said in December of the same year that the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus was completed in early October.

But according to Ivashchenko, at the present time Belarus does not possess any nuclear weapons.

"There are no warheads. They are setting up storage facilities, preparing, and building. Lukashenko says they will have Oreshnik by the end of the year. But this looks like wishful thinking. As of today, there is nothing like that, and it is unlikely that it will happen," Ivashchenko said.

Russia and Belarus have deepened nuclear cooperation since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They held the second stage of tactical weapons nuclear drills, amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said in June, 2024.

The first stage of the exercises, which were ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 6, 2024, involved missile units in Russia's Southern Military District, including the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

Secret note reveals Russia using Telegram bots to control drones attacking Ukraine, Economist reports
The new control algorithm was revealed in a note hidden inside one of the Russian drones, possibly left behind by a “sympathetic Russian engineer,” the Economist wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.