Belarus has nuclear weapon delivery systems but no Russian warheads, Ukrainian intel chief says

Belarus possesses nuclear weapon delivery systems but no warheads, Ukrainian foreign intelligence (SZRU) chief Oleh Ivashchenko said in an interview with Ukrinform published on May 26.

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and has previously been reported as hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory, after the two countries signed an agreement in May 2023.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said in December of the same year that the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus was completed in early October.

But according to Ivashchenko, at the present time Belarus does not possess any nuclear weapons.

"There are no warheads. They are setting up storage facilities, preparing, and building. Lukashenko says they will have Oreshnik by the end of the year. But this looks like wishful thinking. As of today, there is nothing like that, and it is unlikely that it will happen," Ivashchenko said.

Russia and Belarus have deepened nuclear cooperation since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They held the second stage of tactical weapons nuclear drills, amid escalating tensions between Moscow and the West, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said in June, 2024.

The first stage of the exercises, which were ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 6, 2024, involved missile units in Russia's Southern Military District, including the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.