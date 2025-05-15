'Bark from Moscow' — Kyiv hits back as Russian Foreign Ministry insults Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hit back at Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova after she called President Volodymyr Zelensky a "clown" ahead of expected peace talks in Turkey on May 15.

"Not the first time the Russian Foreign Ministry becomes a laughing stock," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on X in response to Zakharova's comments.

"It is also worth noting that the delegation in Turkey is not led by the Russian Foreign Ministry — their role is to bark from Moscow."

Upon arriving in Ankara earlier in the day, Zelensky said he would decide on his next steps regarding peace talks with Russia after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine's president said that Kyiv is represented at the highest level, while describing the Russian delegation as "a sham."

Zakharova responded with insults aimed at Zelensky: "Who uses the word 'sham'? A clown, a loser, a person with no education at all."

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Kyiv's appeal to attend, Moscow’s delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Military Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

In contrast, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Chief Vasyl Malyuk, and General Staff Chief Andrii Hnatov are among those accompanying Zelensky in Turkey. In addition, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha joined Zelensky for talks with Erdogan.