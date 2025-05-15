Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Foreign Ministry, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

'Bark from Moscow' — Kyiv hits back as Russian Foreign Ministry insults Zelensky

by Kateryna Denisova May 15, 2025 3:56 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hit back at Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova after she called President Volodymyr Zelensky a "clown" ahead of expected peace talks in Turkey on May 15.

"Not the first time the Russian Foreign Ministry becomes a laughing stock," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on X in response to Zakharova's comments.

"It is also worth noting that the delegation in Turkey is not led by the Russian Foreign Ministry — their role is to bark from Moscow."

Upon arriving in Ankara earlier in the day, Zelensky said he would decide on his next steps regarding peace talks with Russia after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine's president said that Kyiv is represented at the highest level, while describing the Russian delegation as "a sham."

Zakharova responded with insults aimed at Zelensky: "Who uses the word 'sham'? A clown, a loser, a person with no education at all."

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Kyiv's appeal to attend, Moscow’s delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Military Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

In contrast, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Chief Vasyl Malyuk, and General Staff Chief Andrii Hnatov are among those accompanying Zelensky in Turkey. In addition, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha joined Zelensky for talks with Erdogan.

Trump expects no progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks until he meets Putin
“Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together,” U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One before landing in Dubai as part of his Middle Eastern tour.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

12:12 AM  (Updated: )

Putin won’t attend peace talks in Turkey, Kremlin says.

The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14. Putin was not on the list of delegates, nor were any other top-ranking Russian officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.