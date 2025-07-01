Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties
4 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 1, 2025 10:52 AM 2 min read
Firefighters putting out a fire following a Russian attack against Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on June 30-July 1, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes across Ukrainian regions killed at least four civilians and injured at least 15 over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 1.

Russia launched 47 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 14 drones, while 33 were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars, according to the statement.  

Russian attacks injured three civilians in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women aged 60 and 81 were injured during a Russian attack on the Tsykruny village, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured five, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Three high-rise buildings and eight houses were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 45-year-old man was killed and a 37-year-old woman was injured during Russian shelling of the Kutsurub community on June 30, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. Houses, two schools, and a shop were damaged, and a fire erupted because of the attack.

A 75-year-old man was killed and his 76-year-old wife was injured during another artillery attack against the community on the morning of July 1, Kim said.

Two civilians were injured in Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 56-year-old man was wounded when Russia attacked the Polohy district, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Author: Martin Fornusek

