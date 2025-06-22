Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War, Donetsk Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 23 in Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 22, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read
A residential building damaged by a Russian attack against Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on June 22, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes across Ukrainian regions killed at least four civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 22.

Russia launched two Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, and 47 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 18 drones, while 10 disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare. Seven hits by Russian aerial weapons were recorded overnight in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a civilian was killed in a Russian drone attack against the Nizhyn district, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district injured seven people and damaged multiple houses and civilian infrastructure, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 63-year-old man has been hospitalized and is in moderate condition.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured 13, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. This included a civilian killed and three injured in Sloviansk, and another killed and two injured in Kostiantynivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack killed a 77-year-old man in the village of Staryi Saltiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast wounded three civilians, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Five multi-story apartment buildings and 11 houses were damaged.

Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

