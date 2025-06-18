Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties, Chernihiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast
6 killed, 49 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 18, 2025 10:05 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on June 18, 2025. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six civilians and injured at least 49, including a teenage boy, over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 18.

Russian forces launched 58 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, targeting mainly the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 12 drones, while 18 disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack against a village in the Snovsk community on June 17 injured a 68-year-old woman, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

A Russian attack against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17 killed a 63-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Two more people were injured, and an educational institution and houses were damaged.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed a civilian in Myrnohrad and injured eight others in the region, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, including a 69-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy in Izium and a 52-year-old man in Ripky, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured 34, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian drone attack against the Bilopillia community, and another man was killed during an air strike against the Yunakivka community, the regional administration reported.

Russia launched missile and drone attacks against Zaporizhzhia, damaging multiple residential and non-residential buildings but inflicting no casualties, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.