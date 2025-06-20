Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War, Odesa Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
2 killed, 39 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2025 10:20 AM 2 min read
A building burning following a Russian drone attack against Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on June 20, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed two civilians and injured at least 39, including minors, over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 20.

Russian forces launched 86 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 34 drones, while 36 disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare.

Russia launched "massive" drone attacks against Odesa overnight, authorities reported, resulting in one civilian killed and at least 14 injured, including three emergency workers.

The attack drones struck over 10 targets, including seven residential buildings, and led to multiple large-scale fires. At the site of one of the attacks, a 23-story residential building caught fire between the 18th and 20th floors, and led to the evacuation of over 600 people.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 39 and 64 were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Two industrial facilities, two schools, and four houses were damaged during strikes against the Nikopol district overnight.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in Kostiantynivka, while five others were injured elsewhere in the region, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv and eight other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast injured six people, two of them minors, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Multiple residential buildings, houses, a school, warehouses, and other property were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, 11 people were wounded in Russian strikes, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Seventeen houses were damaged.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

