Russian attacks kill 7, injure 34 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 34 over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 10.

Russia launched 315 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, as well as two North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles and five Iskander-K cruise missiles, primarily targeting Kyiv, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all seven missiles and 213 attack drones. According to the statement, 64 drones disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare systems.

At least four people were injured during the overnight attack on Kyiv, and fires broke out in multiple districts of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. The strike marked one of the heaviest attacks against Ukraine's capital city throughout the full-scale war.

A drone attack on Odesa killed two men and injured eight other people, four of whom were hospitalized and are in moderate condition, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Medical facilities, including a maternity hospital, were damaged in the southern city.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on June 10, 2025. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on June 10, 2025. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on June 10, 2025. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district killed one person and injured another on June 9, and wounded two other men overnight on June 10, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In the Synelnykove district of the same region, Russian drone attacks set fire to a cultural center, "effectively destroying" it, the governor added.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed three people in Yarova, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad, and injured eight others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russia attacked eight settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with missiles, bombs, and drones, injuring a man in Kupiansk and another in Derhachi, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and eight injured during Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Five high-rise buildings and 15 houses were damaged.

An elderly woman was injured during a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.