7 killed, 52 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 52 over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 4.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 36 out of the 95 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said.

Twenty-five drones disappeared from radars or were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

Russia attacked the northeastern city of Sumy on June 3 with multiple-launch rocket systems, killing four people and injuring 28, the regional authorities said. Another civilian was injured during a drone attack elsewhere in Sumy Oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack injured a 43-year-old man in his yard in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an 87-year-old man was wounded when Russia attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured two in the village of Serhiivka, said the regional governor, Vadym Filashkin. Five civilians were injured elsewhere in the region.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and five injured as Russia launched missiles, drones, and bombs against Kharkiv and the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast wounded eight people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Three high-rise buildings and 10 houses were damaged.

Russia launched a Kinzhal missile against port infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast, authorities said. No casualties were reported.

A civilian was wounded during a heavy Russian drone attack against Odesa, Governor Oleh Kiper said. While most of the drones were shot down, residential buildings were damaged in the city.