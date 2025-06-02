Ahead of Istanbul peace talks, Russia kills 9, injures 49 civilians across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine civilians and injured at least 49, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 2.

The attacks come as Ukrainian and Russian officials are scheduled to hold a second round of peace talks in Istanbul later during the day. They also follow a mass Ukrainian drone strike that allegedly destroyed or damaged one-third of Russia's strategic aviation fleet on June 2.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, as well as three Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 drones, while 37 were intercepted by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radars, according to the statement.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district injured three men aged 51, 68, and 72, all of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A medical facility, a fire department, and a shop were reportedly damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured three in Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Another civilian was injured by a Russian strike in Hryshyne.

Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast heavily with drones, a ballistic missile, and other weaponry. Twelve people, including two children, were injured in the region, including six in Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were killed and 19 injured, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Three high-rise buildings, seven houses, warehouses, and other properties were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were hospitalized following a Russian drone attack, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Russian attacks across Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed five people and injured nine, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces launched missiles, aerial bombs, drones, and other weapons against the region.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian attack started a large-scale fire on the premises of a production facility, the State Emergency Service said.