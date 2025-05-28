Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 46 over past day

by Martin Fornusek May 28, 2025 10:01 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 27-28, 2025. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured 46, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 28.

Russia launched five Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight, as well as 88 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 drones, while 37 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radars. Eight hits were recorded across Ukraine, according to the Air Force.  

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two women aged 51 and 64 were injured during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured eight civilians – four in Pokrovsk, two in Novovodiane, and one each in Sloviansk and Zarichne, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes killed an 85-year-old man and injured nine others, including a 4-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Over 70 houses were damaged, as well as 12 apartment buildings, a school, shops, warehouses, and more.

Thirteen people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, at least three people were injured in a Russian aerial strike, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported. Seventy-six houses and a multi-story residential building were damaged. A fire broke out after an attack against an industrial enterprise in Svitlovodsk, the governor said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 7-year-old girl was injured during a Russian drone attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Houses and a recreational facility were damaged in missile and drone attacks elsewhere in the region.

Nine people were injured in Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast, including a child, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 17-year-old boy was injured during a Russian attack on the Polohy district, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Sanctions on Russia are working, Ukraine just needs more
Sanctions on their own won’t end the war, but they are a crucial tool in the West’s efforts to pressure Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.