Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 46 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured 46, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 28.

Russia launched five Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight, as well as 88 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 drones, while 37 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radars. Eight hits were recorded across Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two women aged 51 and 64 were injured during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured eight civilians – four in Pokrovsk, two in Novovodiane, and one each in Sloviansk and Zarichne, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes killed an 85-year-old man and injured nine others, including a 4-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Over 70 houses were damaged, as well as 12 apartment buildings, a school, shops, warehouses, and more.

Thirteen people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, at least three people were injured in a Russian aerial strike, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported. Seventy-six houses and a multi-story residential building were damaged. A fire broke out after an attack against an industrial enterprise in Svitlovodsk, the governor said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 7-year-old girl was injured during a Russian drone attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Houses and a recreational facility were damaged in missile and drone attacks elsewhere in the region.

Nine people were injured in Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast, including a child, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 17-year-old boy was injured during a Russian attack on the Polohy district, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.