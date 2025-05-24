13 killed, 51 receive medical care after Russian strikes on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces killed at least 13 civilians during attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on the morning of May 24. At least 51 people required medical attention.

Russia carried out massive attacks against Ukraine even as Moscow and Kyiv kicked off the largest prisoner exchange of the full-scale war.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down six Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles launched against Kyiv, the Air Force said.

Overall, Russian forces launched 14 Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight, as well as 250 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones. Ukraine's air defenses shot down 128 drones, while 117 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radars, according to the Air Force.

Fifteen people required medical attention in Kyiv after Russia launched drones and ballistic missiles against the capital overnight. This figure included residents who suffered shock but no physical injuries.

Elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks – a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman in the Brovary district, and a 43-year-old woman in the Boryspil district, the regional military administration said.

Two civilians were injured during Russian drone and artillery attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including a 22-year-old woman in the Nikopol district and a 34-year-old man in the Synelnykove district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and eight injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. This included two people killed and four injured in Kostiantynivka, and one killed and two injured in Rodynske.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four civilians were killed and seven were injured, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov. Russian forces attacked six towns and villages, damaging houses and civilian infrastructure facilities, according to the statement.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured 13 over the past day in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Three high-rise buildings, 12 houses, a sports court, and a garage were damaged.

Russia attacked ports in Odesa with a ballistic missile on May 32, killing one person on the spot and injuring eight. Two of the injured victims later died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One civilian was injured during Russian attacks against the Bilopillia community in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported.

Two civilians were injured during a Russian attack on the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.