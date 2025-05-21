Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

2 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek May 21, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read
A house damaged in a Russian drone attack on the Boryspil district, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 20, 2025. (Governor Mykola Kalashnyk/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least two civilians and injured at least 23 over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 21.

Moscow's forces launch air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery strikes against Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, regularly inflicting civilian casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 63 Russian attack drones and decoy drones overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-two were shot down, while 41 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

A civilian was injured during a Russian attack against Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv and six towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Six people were injured, including three women wounded during a Russian attack on Kupiansk.

Ten people were injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two people — a 30-year-old man and his 13-year-old son — were injured during a Russian drone attack against the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured five, the regional military administration said. The two fatalities were reported following a Russian drone strike and an air strike against the Yunakiv community.

Author: Martin Fornusek

