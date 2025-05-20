Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 20.

Moscow's forces launch air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery strikes against Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, regularly inflicting civilian casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one person in Siversk, and injured three in Kramatorsk, two in Lyman, and one in Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women aged 45 and 73 were injured during a Russian attack against the village of Starovirivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Five civilians were injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A high-rise building, seven houses, a cell tower, garages, cars, and machinery were damaged.

Russian drones attacked border areas of Sumy Oblast overnight, damaging a civilian facility in the Bilopillia community and starting a fire, the regional military administration said. No casualties were reported.