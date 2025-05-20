Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Sumy Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek May 20, 2025 9:38 AM 2 min read
A civilian building on fire after a Russian drone attack against Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on May 20, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least one civilian and injured at least 13 over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 20.

Moscow's forces launch air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery strikes against Ukrainian towns and villages on a daily basis, regularly inflicting civilian casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one person in Siversk, and injured three in Kramatorsk, two in Lyman, and one in Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women aged 45 and 73 were injured during a Russian attack against the village of Starovirivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Five civilians were injured during Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A high-rise building, seven houses, a cell tower, garages, cars, and machinery were damaged.

Russian drones attacked border areas of Sumy Oblast overnight, damaging a civilian facility in the Bilopillia community and starting a fire, the regional military administration said. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Putin refuses ceasefire after Trump call; Zelensky rejects Russia’s demand to withdraw troops from 4 regions
Key developments on May 19: * After call with Trump, Putin still refuses full ceasefire, again cites Russia’s ‘root causes’ of war in Ukraine * Zelensky dismisses Putin’s demand to withdraw troops from 4 Ukrainian regions * Commander of Ukraine’s 59th Brigade replaced, media reports * Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar, supply depots on
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

9:38 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.
10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
MORE NEWS

