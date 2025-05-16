As Russia sticks to hardline demands during peace talks, Europe frustrated with Trump’s swerves, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

European leaders are expressing growing frustration with U.S. President Donald Trump’s inconsistent approach to the Russia–Ukraine war, after high-level talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended without progress on a ceasefire.

Russian negotiators reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine adopt neutral status without foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction, drop claims for war reparations from Moscow, and accept the loss of Crimea and four other regions, neither of which Russia fully controls, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the meeting.

Meanwhile Trump—who has positioned himself as a key broker—said any real breakthrough would require a direct meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. president told reporters aboard Air Force One that he may call Putin, adding, "And if we don’t solve it, it’ll be very interesting."

The talks in Turkey marked the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in three years. European leaders—gathered in Albania—were left disappointed as the Kremlin sent only low-level officials and repeated conditions Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

Russia and Ukraine, however, have reached an agreement in Istanbul for the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who was leading Ukraine's delegation, told reporters after the talks.

"A full, unconditional ceasefire must be agreed and if Russia is unwilling to come to the negotiating table, Putin must pay the price," said U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the summit.

Despite earlier optimism that Trump would support a joint U.S.–EU ultimatum backed by major sanctions, the president’s shift in tone has unsettled allies. European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they remain unsure of Trump's next move and fear that his unpredictable stance could undercut momentum toward a unified Western response.

While European governments continue to threaten sanctions, including a new EU package targeting Russia’s shadow oil fleet and possibly the Nord Stream pipelines, some hope Trump will eventually support harsher measures. Senator Richard Blumenthal said: "President Trump has indicated he views sanctions favorably… I think the moment is now."

Others remain skeptical that Trump will endorse sweeping proposals like Senator Lindsey Graham’s "bone-crushing" sanctions package, which includes punitive tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy.