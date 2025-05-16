Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Peace Talks, Russia, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Turkey
Edit post

As Russia sticks to hardline demands during peace talks, Europe frustrated with Trump’s swerves, Bloomberg reports

by Olena Goncharova May 17, 2025 12:54 AM 3 min read
A car carrying Russian officials departs the office of Turkish President in Dolmabahce Palace during Ukraine-Russia peace talks on May 16, 2025 at the office of Turkish President in Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European leaders are expressing growing frustration with U.S. President Donald Trump’s inconsistent approach to the Russia–Ukraine war, after high-level talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended without progress on a ceasefire.

Russian negotiators reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine adopt neutral status without foreign troops or weapons of mass destruction, drop claims for war reparations from Moscow, and accept the loss of Crimea and four other regions, neither of which Russia fully controls, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the meeting.

Meanwhile Trump—who has positioned himself as a key broker—said any real breakthrough would require a direct meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. president told reporters aboard Air Force One that he may call Putin, adding, "And if we don’t solve it, it’ll be very interesting."

The talks in Turkey marked the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in three years. European leaders—gathered in Albania—were left disappointed as the Kremlin sent only low-level officials and repeated conditions Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

Russia and Ukraine, however, have reached an agreement in Istanbul for the exchange of prisoners of war (POWs) on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who was leading Ukraine's delegation, told reporters after the talks.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul end, Moscow demands Kyiv withdraw from 4 regions, no ceasefire agreement
Key developments on May 16: * Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul end, Moscow demands Kyiv withdraw from 4 regions, no ceasefire agreement * Up to 640,000 Russian troops fighting against Ukraine, Syrskyi says * Ukraine ‘lost contact’ with F-16 during combat, pilot ejected, Air Force says * Putin appoints general who led Mariupol assault
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

"A full, unconditional ceasefire must be agreed and if Russia is unwilling to come to the negotiating table, Putin must pay the price," said U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the summit.

Despite earlier optimism that Trump would support a joint U.S.–EU ultimatum backed by major sanctions, the president’s shift in tone has unsettled allies. European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they remain unsure of Trump's next move and fear that his unpredictable stance could undercut momentum toward a unified Western response.

While European governments continue to threaten sanctions, including a new EU package targeting Russia’s shadow oil fleet and possibly the Nord Stream pipelines, some hope Trump will eventually support harsher measures. Senator Richard Blumenthal said: "President Trump has indicated he views sanctions favorably… I think the moment is now."

Others remain skeptical that Trump will endorse sweeping proposals like Senator Lindsey Graham’s "bone-crushing" sanctions package, which includes punitive tariffs on countries purchasing Russian energy.

‘Putin is laughing at Trump’ — Ukraine in disbelief as Russia makes a mockery of US-led ceasefire attempts
“In Putin’s eyes, all the leaders of the Western world are weaklings and suckers,” Ukrainian infantryman “Mamai,” told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Author: Olena Goncharova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM
Video

With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.