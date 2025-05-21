Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Almost 50,000 draft-age men detained trying to illegally cross border since 2022, Border Guard says

by Kateryna Hodunova May 21, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read
Border security personnel stand guard at the Krakivets-Korczowa car checkpoint on the Ukraine-Poland border, about 70 km from Lviv, on Aug. 16, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP / Getty Images)
Around 49,000 draft-age men have been detained at border areas and checkpoints while trying to illegally cross Ukraine's border since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said on May 21.

Ukraine prohibits men aged 18-60 from leaving the country under martial law, which was instituted at the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war in 2022.

Illegal border crossing schemes deepen the manpower shortages facing the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which then struggle to hold back the Russian advance at the front.

Nearly 45,000 individuals were detained in terrain-based border areas or at checkpoints along the border, while another 4,000 attempted to cross the border using fake documents and other illegal methods, according to the State Border Guard Service.

Speaking on air on national television, Demchenko clarified that the figures refer only to the period of martial law in Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service actively cooperates with border guards from neighboring countries and the EU to jointly counter attempts to illegally cross the border, as the number of such cases has "significantly increased" since the beginning of martial law, the spokesperson added.

In January, the National Police uncovered nearly 50 schemes for draft-age Ukrainian men to illegally cross the border, charging 60 suspects.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko admitted last June that dozens of men try to illegally cross the border every day, but Ukrainian authorities have largely avoided providing exact figures.

‘There we go again’ — For war-weary Europe, Trump-Putin call yet another signal to ‘wake up’
After a two-hour call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia reiterated its refusal for a full ceasefire in the war in Ukraine while the U.S. once again failed to respond with any significant pressure. For observers across Europe, watching the way the negotiations
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

Top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20 that the EU has "agreed to lift all economic sanctions" on Syria, adding that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."
