Russian soldier recorded launching grenade at residential building in retaken Kursk Oblast town

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 10, 2025 1:14 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military vehicles driving past the border crossing point into Russia's Kursk Oblast from neighboring Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 13, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian soldier was seen firing a grenade launcher at a residential building in Sudzha, a border town in Russia's Kursk Oblast retaken from Ukrainian forces earlier this year, in a video published by independent Russian news outlet Astra on June 9.

In the footage, the soldier is seen loading a grenade launcher while repeatedly shouting "Akhmat! Chechnya!" — a reference to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov's forces — before firing in the direction of a residential area.

The Orthodox Holy Trinity Church stands behind the impact site, Astra noted.

It is unclear when the video was filmed. Russian authorities later confirmed the man in the video was a junior sergeant from the 158th military commandant's office.

0:00
/
A Russian soldier fires a grenade launcher at a residential building in Sudzha, located in Russia's Kursk Oblast, as seen in a video published on June 9, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)

Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram on June 9 that the shot narrowly missed the church and struck a residential building. He added that the soldier died in a traffic accident while fleeing from law enforcement in early June.

"He will answer for his actions in another court: in early June, the junior sergeant died in a traffic accident," the governor wrote. "This is a lesson for everyone, regardless of religion."

Russian troops retook Sudzha in March, months after Ukrainian forces captured the town during the August 2024 cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The incursion prompted a months-long Russian counteroffensive, backed by North Korean forces, which forced Ukrainian troops to withdraw from much of the previously seized territory.

Located just 10 kilometers (around 6 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border, Sudzha had a pre-war population of around 6,000.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.