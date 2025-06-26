Skip to content
News Feed, Drones, United States, Donald Trump, War, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine
Edit post

Taking lessons from Ukraine war, Trump's US defense budget prioritizes drones, missiles

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 26, 2025 11:40 AM 2 min read
FPV drones hanging on a wall at an Adam Group base in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 3, 2023. (Francis Farrell / Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed defense budget for fiscal year 2026 prioritizes drones and long-range missile systems over traditional air and naval platforms, Reuters reported on June 26.

The $892.6 billion request maintains the overall funding level from 2025 but shifts spending toward innovation and high-tech systems. The budget includes increased investment in small drones, a response to their proven battlefield value in Ukraine.

The proposal slashes procurement of key legacy systems. Trump's plan includes just 47 F-35 fighter jets, down from the 68 planned by the Biden administration, and only three warships.

The Pentagon will continue to purchase Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range and Long Range Anti-Ship missiles for the U.S. Air Force. Fewer Precision Strike Missiles, meant to replace the ATACMS, are included in the main request.

The proposal also includes a 3.8% increase in military salaries, while decommissioning aging and costly aircraft and ships. The Navy's civilian workforce will be reduced by more than 7,000 employees to free up resources for technology and modernization.

The shift from traditional fleet expansion indicates a move towards asymmetric, precise warfare with drones playing a crucial battlefield role.

Ukraine's experience has informed several elements of the request. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv has expanded drone production across all domains — air, land, and sea — with plans to manufacture 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Ukraine's hybrid strike platforms, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo missile-drones, have drawn international attention for their range and versatility.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

