News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, United Nations, Civilian casualties, Russian attack
After 3 days of consecutive attacks on Ukraine, Russia calls UN meeting over alleged European 'threats to peace'

by Kateryna Hodunova May 27, 2025 2:54 PM 2 min read
A building in Kyiv damaged by a Russian overnight attack on May 25, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
Moscow requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council over Europe's alleged "threats to international peace and security," Russia's U.N. envoy, Dmitry Polyansky, said on May 27, only a day after Russia launched its largest drone attack against Ukraine.

Russia launched a three-day wave of aerial attacks from May 24 to May 26, firing more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles across Ukraine. On May 26, Russian forces carried out the most extensive drone attack of the full-scale war, reportedly involving 355 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys.

Moscow, which holds a permanent seat in the U.N. Security Council, requested the session because of what it called attempts by European countries to prevent a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, according to Polyansky.

Russia expects the meeting to be scheduled for May 30, one day after another Security Council meeting requested by Ukraine's European allies over the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

Ukraine and its European allies have repeatedly called for a complete ceasefire to bring the war to a close. Russia has consistently rejected these proposals, only escalating its attacks against Ukrainian cities and reportedly preparing a new offensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin again refused to support a full ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19. Instead, the Kremlin proposed drafting a "memorandum" on a possible future peace settlement.

Recent peace talks in Istanbul, the first direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, failed to achieve a breakthrough, with a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange seen as the only tangible result.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's weeklong delay in preparing a proposal on a peace settlement a "mockery of the whole world."

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

