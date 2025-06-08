12 killed, 65 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 12 civilians were killed and 65 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional officials reported on June 8.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 49 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, along with an Onyx anti-ship missile and two X-59/69 guided air-launched missiles.

Air defenses intercepted 40 drones, while another 18 dropped off radar — likely decoys intended to overwhelm Ukrainian systems. Strikes were reported in at least five regions.

Six civilians were killed and 44 injured in Kharkiv Oblast, including in the city of Kharkiv and nine surrounding settlements, according to Ukraine's National Police.

Among the victims were two children — a one-and-a-half-month-old infant and a 14-year-old girl — as well as two police officers and a State Emergency Service employee.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed four people — two in Yablunivka, one in Kostyantynivka, and one in Siversk — Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Nine more were injured in ongoing shelling across the front-line region.

In southern Ukraine, one civilian was killed and nine others injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russia struck residential areas and critical infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man was killed when Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs late on June 7, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two women were injured in Sumy Oblast early on June 8 when a strike drone hit the region. One of the victims is pregnant, local authorities reported.

One additional injury was recorded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russia carried out fresh attacks on settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attacks come as Moscow continues rejecting a complete ceasefire and escalates strikes targeting civilian areas across Ukraine.