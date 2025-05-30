9 injured in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Nine were injured in Kharkiv overnight on May 30 amid a Russian drone attack on the city, local authorities reported.

"Specialized services are heading to the scene of the incidents," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

Two 16-year-olds were injured, Syniehubov said, adding that residential buildings have been damaged in the drone attack.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border or Russian-occupied territories.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure in aerial attacks against Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.