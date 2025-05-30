Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Drone attack, Russian attack
Edit post

9 injured in Kharkiv amid Russian drone attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 30, 2025 4:51 AM 1 min read
A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024, in Kharkiv. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Nine were injured in Kharkiv overnight on May 30 amid a Russian drone attack on the city, local authorities reported.

"Specialized services are heading to the scene of the incidents," Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post.

Two 16-year-olds were injured, Syniehubov said, adding that residential buildings have been damaged in the drone attack.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border or Russian-occupied territories.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure in aerial attacks against Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Infighting around EU rearmament undermines grand ambitions for European defense
Despite grand plans, the European Union’s hoped-for rearmament remains fully dependent on member nations stepping up their own defenses. In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an 800-million-euro “Rearm Europe” plan to build out a defense architecture that has depended on the U.S. since the
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

3:08 PM  (Updated: )

US filmmaker injured by fallen balcony in Kyiv.

"While missiles and drones are flying, we are being injured by balconies due to someone's irresponsibility!" Christopher Walters, the injured U.S. filmmaker, said on social media.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.