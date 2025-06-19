8 people injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, local law enforcement officials reported on June 18.

The Russian military targeted several settlements in the region using artillery and drones, according to authorities.

As of 6:00 p.m. local time, eight civilians were reported injured, including two men in Komyshany and Romashkovo, and six others in Bilozerka, Beryslav, Antonivka, and the regional capital Kherson.

Civilian infrastructure, including private homes and residential buildings, was also damaged in the attacks.



Kherson Oblast is located in southern Ukraine, just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, and has been relentless targeted by Russian forces throughout the war.

Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson, the regional capital, in November 2022.

Russian troops continue to occupy large parts of the region and regularly launch attacks on civilian areas using artillery, guided bombs and drones.