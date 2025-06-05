8 killed, 46 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least eight civilians were killed and 46 others wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 5.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 103 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type suicide drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Air defenses intercepted 74 drones, while another 46 dropped off radars — likely used as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian systems. The attack was repelled using aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Chernihiv Oblast suffered the deadliest strike of the day, where five people were killed and six others wounded after Russian drones struck residential areas in the city of Pryluky, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in Rodynske and five more injured across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The region remains a primary target of Russian artillery and air strikes amid ongoing ground assaults.

Kharkiv Oblast recorded 20 injuries from Russian attacks, including four children in the city of Kharkiv — a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, and two 13-year-old girls — Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. In Izium, a 38-year-old man was injured by the explosion of an unidentified object.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 10 others wounded, with Russia targeting residential neighborhoods and social infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians were wounded after Russian forces used drones and KAB guided bombs to strike civilian areas, the regional Military Administration said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia hit a civilian minibus with a first-person-view (FPV) drone, injuring a 70-year-old man, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were wounded as Russian troops carried out 428 strikes on 14 settlements over the past 24 hours, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Kyiv has consistently urged Moscow to accept a Western-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal, which Ukrainian officials see as a prerequisite for broader peace talks. The Kremlin has rejected the proposal thus far.