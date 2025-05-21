Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, National Guard, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

6 service members killed, 10 injured in Russian missile strike in Sumy Oblast, National Guard says

by Martin Fornusek May 21, 2025 8:37 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Servicemen of the First Presidential National Guard Brigade of Ukraine Burevyi (Storm) during a practical exercise at a training ground in northern Ukraine, November 3, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike against a shooting range in Sumy Oblast on May 20 killed six service members and injured 10, Ukraine's National Guard said.

"An official investigation into the tragedy is underway," the National Guard said in a statement.

The National Guard's command has established protocols and issued directives for responding to air strike threats and avoiding unnecessary concentration of personnel, the unit noted.

"The commander of the unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been passed to law enforcement agencies," the statement read.

A Russian missile attack struck the Shostka community in Sumy Oblast in the afternoon on May 20, hitting an enterprise, the regional military administration reported at the time. The Air Force also issued warnings about Russian aerial attacks in Ukraine's northeastern regions.

The Russian state news agency TASS claimed that a Ukrainian military training ground was hit by an Iskander missile.

Both Ukraine and Russia rarely acknowledge successful attacks by the opposing side against their military facilities and encampments.

‘No one saw surrender as an option’ – Mariupol defender on historic Azovstal fight and brutal Russian captivity
Warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. A bullet fired by a Russian sniper hit Azov Brigade member Artem Dubyna in the head and passed through his neck. “He’s dead,” crackled the message over the radio to his comrades. But Dubyna’s heart was still beating. Evacuating his unconscious body
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

Top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20 that the EU has "agreed to lift all economic sanctions" on Syria, adding that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.