News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Kyiv, Ternopil Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

5 killed, 73 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 6, 2025 10:30 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
People clean debris in front of a residential building damaged during a Russian air strike in Kyiv on June 6, 2025. (Roman Pillpey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five civilians were killed and 73 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on June 6.

Russia launched 452 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type suicide drones, along with 45 missiles of various types, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Air defenses intercepted 199 drones, while another 169 dropped off radars — likely used as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian systems. Ukrainian forces also intercepted 36 missiles, including the Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The attack was repelled using aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Kyiv suffered the highest number of fatalities, where at least four civilians were killed and 20 others injured, including 16 hospitalized, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Volyn Oblast, 15 people were injured. Drones damaged an apartment building, blowing out windows and tearing through its roof, the local State Emergency Service said.

Ternopil Oblast saw 10 people injured in strikes on civilian areas, including five members of the State Emergency Service, Governor Vyacheslav Negoda reported.

Four people were also wounded in Chernihiv Oblast and multiple homes were damaged by Russian strikes, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, six residents were injured — two each in Krynytsi, Pokrovsk, and Kostyantynivka — amid continued Russian shelling, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Kharkiv Oblast reported three injuries following attacks on six settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. In Kherson Oblast, 10 people were injured after Russian forces shelled residential areas and public infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Poltava Oblast recorded three injuries after missiles hit administrative buildings, commercial warehouses, and a local coffee shop, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said.

In Sumy Oblast, two civilians born in 1966 and 1967 were wounded. Russian troops carried out nearly 110 attacks on 47 settlements in the region, local authorities said.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported one fatality amid ongoing Russian attacks on front-line settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

UPDATE: Russia hits Ukraine with large-scale attack days after Operation Spiderweb
At least four people in Kyiv were killed in the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Casualties and damage have also been reported in the western Ukrainian cities of Ternopil and Lutsk.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.