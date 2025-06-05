5 killed, 6 injured in Russian drone strike on Chernihiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight on June 5 killed at least five civilians, including a one-year-old child, and injured six others, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The attack, which hit residential neighborhoods, sparked large fires and left multiple homes in ruins. Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus said at least six Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drones were used in the assault.

"Five deaths have been confirmed so far, including two women and a one-year-old child who were found under the rubble," Chaus said. "Police, rescuers, and other emergency services are working at the sites of enemy strikes."

Emergency crews worked through the night to extinguish the fires. The State Emergency Service said the strike completely destroyed two residential buildings, two garages, a farm building, and a car.

Chaus added that six people were hospitalized and are receiving urgent care.

Pryluky, located in Chernihiv Oblast, lies in northern Ukraine near the border with Russia and Belarus. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, it had a population of roughly 51,500.

The deadly attack is part of a broader campaign of drone and missile strikes by Russia targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

Ukraine's northern regions, including Chernihiv, have been targeted in recent weeks as Russian forces escalate their air campaign despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.