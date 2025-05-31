Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Train travel, Bryansk Oblast, Bridge, Casualties
Edit post

At least 3 killed, 28 injured in passenger train derailment in Russia's Bryansk Oblast following bridge collapse, officials say

by Dmytro Basmat June 1, 2025 1:14 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Purported images of a train derailment in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on May 31, 2025 following a bridge collapse. At least 3 people were killed and another 28 injured in the incident, Russian officials claim. (ASTRA/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report, citing Russian Telegram channels, noted that 4 people had been killed and another 44 injured. This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least 3 people are dead and another 28 injured after a train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast overnight on May 31, following the collapse of an overhead road bridge, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry claimed.

Photos and videos posted on social media appears to show damage sustained to the train after an impact with the bridge. Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported that a total of 379 people were on board the train at the time of derailment, around 10:45 p.m. local time.

Preliminary reports suggest that explosions were heard in the Vygonichsky district of Bryansk Oblast ahead of the impact, and Moscow Railways, a subsidiary of state-run Russian Railways, claimed that the bridge collapsed due to the "unlawful interference in transport operations."

No further information was provided as to the cause of the bridge collapse, and the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian authorities. Ukraine's military has not commented on the reported derailment.

The passenger train reportedly runs from the town of Klimovo in Bryansk Oblast to the Russian capital of Moscow.

Bryansk Oblast, located in Russia's far-west, borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine's intelligence agencies as well as Ukrainian partisan movements have previously been involved in sabotage attacks on Russian railways, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward the front line. There is no immediate indication either was involved in the train's derailment.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

11:51 PM

Trump 'very surprised, disappointed' at Russian attacks on Ukraine amid peace talks.

"I've gotten to see things I was very surprised at. Rockets being shot into cities like Kyiv during a negotiation that was maybe very close to ending," Trump said during a news conference in the Oval Office. "All of a sudden rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died. I saw thing I was surprised at and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed in that way."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.