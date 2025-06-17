20 people injured in Kherson as Russia shifts drone attack tactics, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attacks injured at least 20 civilians in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on June 17, according to local authorities.

"The Russians have changed their tactics for using drones — since early morning, they have been launching massive attacks on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The attacks left several people hospitalized with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

A 36-year-old man sustained injuries to the head and chest. A 51-year-old woman was treated for a concussion and facial wounds. Four other victims, including two women aged 60 and 67, were hospitalized with injuries to the torso and limbs.

Among those treated on an outpatient basis was a 41-year-old man wounded in the leg and a 58-year old woman who suffered injuries to the torso. Additional outpatient cases include women aged 84, 50, and 62, and a 58-year-old man, who was also admitted for hospital care.

"We are taking all necessary measures to counter enemy drones and adapting to the enemy's new tactics. This takes time," Prokudin said, urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Kherson, located on the western bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, has faced relentless Russian attacks since its liberation in November 2022.

Russian forces continue to occupy the eastern bank, from which they launch attacks on civilian targets using artillery, guided bombs, and drones.