2 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 23 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 18, as Moscow launched its largest single drone strike since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked with 273 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type suicide drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 88 drones, while another 128 vanished from radars, likely used as decoys to overwhelm the defense systems.

In Donetsk Oblast, a resident was killed in Yablunivka, and eight others were wounded across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person died and three more were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

Russian attacks also injured eight people in Kherson Oblast and damaged an apartment building and three houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two women, aged 48 and 52, were injured in Russian strikes, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw 343 Russian strikes on 11 settlements, wounding two civilians and damaging multiple infrastructure sites, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attacks come as Moscow continues rejecting a complete ceasefire and escalates strikes targeting civilian areas across Ukraine.