Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Drones, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kyiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

2 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 18, 2025 2:12 PM 1 min read
First responders are working at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 18, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 23 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 18, as Moscow launched its largest single drone strike since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia attacked with 273 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type suicide drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 88 drones, while another 128 vanished from radars, likely used as decoys to overwhelm the defense systems.

In Donetsk Oblast, a resident was killed in Yablunivka, and eight others were wounded across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

One person died and three more were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

Russian attacks also injured eight people in Kherson Oblast and damaged an apartment building and three houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two women, aged 48 and 52, were injured in Russian strikes, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw 343 Russian strikes on 11 settlements, wounding two civilians and damaging multiple infrastructure sites, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The attacks come as Moscow continues rejecting a complete ceasefire and escalates strikes targeting civilian areas across Ukraine.

Russian tank losses in Ukraine — Syrski claims 1,159 ‘hit’ since start of year
At the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia was estimated to have around 3,300 operational tanks.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:20 PM  (Updated: )

Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:48 AM

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
2:56 AM

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.