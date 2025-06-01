12 Ukrainian soldiers dead, 60 injured after Russian missile strike on training center

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile struck a Ukrainian military training ground on the morning of June 1, killing 12 and injuring 60, Ukraine's Land Forces has said.

A statement on the attack did not identify the location of the training grounds, nor the specific type of missile used by Russia.

"We emphasize that no formations or massive gatherings of personnel were being conducted," the Land Forces press office said in the statement.

The authorities say that the bulk of service members present were in air shelters following the alarms that preceded the strike, and that they have assembled a commission to investigate what caused the attack.

"In the event of a determination that the action or inaction of responsible individuals led to the death and injury of servicemen, those responsible will be brought to strict accountability," the statement continued.

A similar Russian missile attack on a shooting range killed six Ukrainian soldiers in Sumy Oblast late in May.