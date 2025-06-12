20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

12 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, day after fatal drone bombardment

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 12, 2025 5:08 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, at night during curfew on Aug. 23, 2024. The curfew prohibits movement from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Ivan Samoilov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Twelve are injured, including 4 children, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv overnight on June 12.

Russia carried out 11 strikes on the city, a 12th drone strike did not detonate, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post to Telegram.

"Residential areas, educational institutions, kindergartens, and infrastructure were hit by shelling. Dozens of cars were damaged, windows in schools and houses were broken," he said.

Just a day prior, on June 11, a Russian mass drone attack on Kharkiv killed three people and injured at least 64 others, including nine children.

"An unexploded UAV was discovered on the roof of a warehouse," regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Several fires broke out throughout the city as a result of the Russian drone attack.

"Civilian cars caught fire after a (drone) hit a residential high-rise building. The facade of the high-rise building was also damaged," Syniehubov reported.

The grounds of an educational institution were hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire to break out, Syniehubov said.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On June 10, Russia conducted drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and Odesa. Three were killed and 12 were injured.

Ukraine bracing for ‘painful’ reduction in US military aid after Hegseth announces cuts
Editor’s note: For security reasons, the real names of the soldiers mentioned in this story have not been used. A reduction in U.S. military aid to Ukraine would be “painful” and could have potentially “dire consequences” for the global order, Ukrainian lawmakers and soldiers have told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.