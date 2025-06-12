12 injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, day after fatal drone bombardment

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Twelve are injured, including 4 children, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv overnight on June 12.

Russia carried out 11 strikes on the city, a 12th drone strike did not detonate, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post to Telegram.

"Residential areas, educational institutions, kindergartens, and infrastructure were hit by shelling. Dozens of cars were damaged, windows in schools and houses were broken," he said.

Just a day prior, on June 11, a Russian mass drone attack on Kharkiv killed three people and injured at least 64 others, including nine children.

"An unexploded UAV was discovered on the roof of a warehouse," regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Several fires broke out throughout the city as a result of the Russian drone attack.

"Civilian cars caught fire after a (drone) hit a residential high-rise building. The facade of the high-rise building was also damaged," Syniehubov reported.

The grounds of an educational institution were hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire to break out, Syniehubov said.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

On June 10, Russia conducted drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and Odesa. Three were killed and 12 were injured.