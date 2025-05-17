1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange likely to take place next week, Ukraine intelligence chief says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A major prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia involving around 1,000 POWs from each side is expected to take place next week, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on air on May 17, following an agreement reached in Istanbul.

"I hope it will happen next week," Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence, said. "I don't see any major obstacles to this."

Budanov's remarks came a day after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Russia and Ukraine had reached a deal on the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange during talks in Istanbul.

KI Insights/ The Kyiv Independent/Nizar al-Rifai) KI Insights/ The Kyiv Independent/Nizar al-Rifai)

Russia also confirmed the agreement, with Vladimir Medinsky, head of Moscow's delegation, telling Russian state media that preparations for the swap were underway. Deputy Intelligence Chief Vadym Skybytskyi said both countries had begun working on the final exchange lists.

Prisoner swaps remain one of the few areas of ongoing cooperation between the two countries. The most recent exchange occurred on May 6, when 205 Ukrainian soldiers were returned in a one-for-one format.

Ukraine has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, but Russia has so far resisted the proposal. Kyiv has not disclosed the total number of Ukrainian prisoners of war being held in Russian custody.

Ukraine's delegation traveled to Istanbul this week for Russian-initiated peace talks, though President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Moscow for sending what he called a "sham delegation." Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to attend, instead appointing his aide Medinsky to lead Moscow's team.