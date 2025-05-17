Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Prisoner exchange, Ukrainian POWs, Prisoners of war, Kyrylo Budanov, Peace Talks
Edit post

1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange likely to take place next week, Ukraine intelligence chief says

by Anna Fratsyvir May 17, 2025 2:50 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) head Kyrylo Budanov attends the 'Ukraine. Year 2025' forum on Feb. 23, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A major prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia involving around 1,000 POWs from each side is expected to take place next week, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on air on May 17, following an agreement reached in Istanbul.

"I hope it will happen next week," Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence, said. "I don't see any major obstacles to this."

Budanov's remarks came a day after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Russia and Ukraine had reached a deal on the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange during talks in Istanbul.

KI Insights/ The Kyiv Independent/Nizar al-Rifai)
KI Insights/ The Kyiv Independent/Nizar al-Rifai)

Russia also confirmed the agreement, with Vladimir Medinsky, head of Moscow's delegation, telling Russian state media that preparations for the swap were underway. Deputy Intelligence Chief Vadym Skybytskyi said both countries had begun working on the final exchange lists.

Prisoner swaps remain one of the few areas of ongoing cooperation between the two countries. The most recent exchange occurred on May 6, when 205 Ukrainian soldiers were returned in a one-for-one format.

Ukraine has long advocated for an "all-for-all" exchange, but Russia has so far resisted the proposal. Kyiv has not disclosed the total number of Ukrainian prisoners of war being held in Russian custody.

Ukraine's delegation traveled to Istanbul this week for Russian-initiated peace talks, though President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Moscow for sending what he called a "sham delegation." Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to attend, instead appointing his aide Medinsky to lead Moscow's team.

Who is Vladimir Medinsky? The Putin aide leading Russia’s delegation at Ukraine peace talks
Despite an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet face to face in Istanbul, President Vladimir Putin was a no-show in Turkey, sending instead an aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to head the Russian delegation in peace talks. Medinsky headed the last and only other direct talks between the two sides in
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
6:57 PM
Video

With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.