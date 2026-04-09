Newsletter Manager
About The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists dedicated to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 90 people based primarily in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s global voice, we provide a crucial window into the realities on the ground.
The Role
We are looking for a data-driven and technically proficient Newsletter Manager to join our marketing team. This role is the bridge between our world-class journalism and our growing audience.
While our editorial team creates the content, you will be responsible for the "how" and "where" — coding emails, optimizing performance through A/B testing, and building the technical infrastructure that allows our newsletters to scale. You will work at the intersection of Editorial and Marketing to ensure our newsletters are a high-performing channel for both engagement and conversion.
Key Responsibilities
Newsletter Production & Technical Execution:
- Template Management: Code and maintain high-quality, mobile-responsive email templates in Mailchimp (HTML/CSS).
- Workflow Automation: Develop and manage automated email sequences (welcome series, re-engagement campaigns) to improve efficiency and allow authors to publish more independently.
- Cross-Departmental Coordination: Act as the point of contact for integrating internal banners, promotions, and membership appeals into newsletter layouts without disrupting the user experience.
Growth & Optimization:
- A/B Testing: Design and execute rigorous testing schedules for subject lines, send times, layouts, and CTAs to maximize open rates and click-throughs.
- Subscriber Acquisition: Partner closely with the Paid Marketing to optimize the funnel for new subscribers coming from paid channels.
- Signup Strategy: Proactively identify and implement new ways to grow our subscriber base, including on-site widgets, lead magnets, and offline events.
Analysis & Reporting:
- Performance Tracking: Monitor and report on key metrics (Open Rate, CTR, Unsubscribe Rate, and Conversion) to stakeholders across the company.
- Data-Driven Insights: Translate data into actionable recommendations for the editorial team to help them understand what content resonates most with our audience.
Candidate Requirements
Experience:
- Email Marketing: Experience managing email marketing or newsletters with a focus on large subscriber bases.
- Tool Proficiency: Knowledge of Mailchimp or similar email platforms (including automation and audience segmentation). Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS for email is an advantage.
- Media Background: Previous experience working within a media organization is an advantage.
Skills and Knowledge:
- Analytical Mindset: Comfortable working with data and using A/B testing frameworks to drive incremental gains.
- Project Management: Ability to manage multiple newsletter schedules simultaneously while maintaining close attention to detail.
- English Proficiency: As an English-language outlet, high-level professional English is required for internal coordination and quality control.
Personal Attributes:
- Proactive Problem-Solver: You don't just follow a process; you look for ways to automate and improve it.
- Collaborative Spirit: You enjoy working with diverse teams, including journalists, commercial teams, and data analysts.
- Mission-Driven: A genuine interest in the mission of the Kyiv Independent and the importance of independent journalism in Ukraine.
What We Offer
- A full-time position in a fast-growing, internationally recognized media startup.
- A competitive salary and benefits package.
- The opportunity to build the technical foundation for one of the most influential English-language news sources in the region.
- A dynamic, international work environment.
- Medical insurance is provided for employees based in Ukraine
- Mental health support program
How to Apply
Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter in English.