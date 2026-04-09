About The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists dedicated to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 90 people based primarily in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s global voice, we provide a crucial window into the realities on the ground.

The Role

We are looking for a data-driven and technically proficient Newsletter Manager to join our marketing team. This role is the bridge between our world-class journalism and our growing audience.

While our editorial team creates the content, you will be responsible for the "how" and "where" — coding emails, optimizing performance through A/B testing, and building the technical infrastructure that allows our newsletters to scale. You will work at the intersection of Editorial and Marketing to ensure our newsletters are a high-performing channel for both engagement and conversion.

Key Responsibilities

Newsletter Production & Technical Execution:

Template Management: Code and maintain high-quality, mobile-responsive email templates in Mailchimp (HTML/CSS).

Code and maintain high-quality, mobile-responsive email templates in Mailchimp (HTML/CSS). Workflow Automation: Develop and manage automated email sequences (welcome series, re-engagement campaigns) to improve efficiency and allow authors to publish more independently.

Develop and manage automated email sequences (welcome series, re-engagement campaigns) to improve efficiency and allow authors to publish more independently. Cross-Departmental Coordination: Act as the point of contact for integrating internal banners, promotions, and membership appeals into newsletter layouts without disrupting the user experience.

Growth & Optimization:

A/B Testing: Design and execute rigorous testing schedules for subject lines, send times, layouts, and CTAs to maximize open rates and click-throughs.

Design and execute rigorous testing schedules for subject lines, send times, layouts, and CTAs to maximize open rates and click-throughs. Subscriber Acquisition: Partner closely with the Paid Marketing to optimize the funnel for new subscribers coming from paid channels.

Partner closely with the Paid Marketing to optimize the funnel for new subscribers coming from paid channels. Signup Strategy: Proactively identify and implement new ways to grow our subscriber base, including on-site widgets, lead magnets, and offline events.

Analysis & Reporting:

Performance Tracking: Monitor and report on key metrics (Open Rate, CTR, Unsubscribe Rate, and Conversion) to stakeholders across the company.

Monitor and report on key metrics (Open Rate, CTR, Unsubscribe Rate, and Conversion) to stakeholders across the company. Data-Driven Insights: Translate data into actionable recommendations for the editorial team to help them understand what content resonates most with our audience.

Experience:

Email Marketing: Experience managing email marketing or newsletters with a focus on large subscriber bases.

Experience managing email marketing or newsletters with a focus on large subscriber bases. Tool Proficiency: Knowledge of Mailchimp or similar email platforms (including automation and audience segmentation). Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS for email is an advantage.

Knowledge of Mailchimp or similar email platforms (including automation and audience segmentation). Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS for email is an advantage. Media Background: Previous experience working within a media organization is an advantage.

Skills and Knowledge:

Analytical Mindset: Comfortable working with data and using A/B testing frameworks to drive incremental gains.

Comfortable working with data and using A/B testing frameworks to drive incremental gains. Project Management: Ability to manage multiple newsletter schedules simultaneously while maintaining close attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple newsletter schedules simultaneously while maintaining close attention to detail. English Proficiency: As an English-language outlet, high-level professional English is required for internal coordination and quality control.

Personal Attributes:

Proactive Problem-Solver: You don't just follow a process; you look for ways to automate and improve it.

You don't just follow a process; you look for ways to automate and improve it. Collaborative Spirit: You enjoy working with diverse teams, including journalists, commercial teams, and data analysts.

You enjoy working with diverse teams, including journalists, commercial teams, and data analysts. Mission-Driven: A genuine interest in the mission of the Kyiv Independent and the importance of independent journalism in Ukraine.

What We Offer

A full-time position in a fast-growing, internationally recognized media startup.

A competitive salary and benefits package.

The opportunity to build the technical foundation for one of the most influential English-language news sources in the region.

A dynamic, international work environment.

Medical insurance is provided for employees based in Ukraine

Mental health support program

How to Apply

Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter in English.