In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will respond to "all the attacks" in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbas, and in all Ukrainian cities and regions. "We will definitely liberate our entire country - from Kherson to Luhansk region, from Crimea, I emphasize, to Donetsk Oblast. Every murderer and executioner will be brought to justice for what they did against we Ukrainians."