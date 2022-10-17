Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: 'We won't allow occupiers to go unpunished'

September 25, 2022 7:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will respond to "all the attacks" in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbas, and in all Ukrainian cities and regions. "We will definitely liberate our entire country - from Kherson to Luhansk region, from Crimea, I emphasize, to Donetsk Oblast. Every murderer and executioner will be brought to justice for what they did against we Ukrainians."

