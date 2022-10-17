Zelensky: 'We won't allow occupiers to go unpunished'
This item is part of our running news digest
September 25, 2022 7:25 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will respond to "all the attacks" in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Donbas, and in all Ukrainian cities and regions. "We will definitely liberate our entire country - from Kherson to Luhansk region, from Crimea, I emphasize, to Donetsk Oblast. Every murderer and executioner will be brought to justice for what they did against we Ukrainians."
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.