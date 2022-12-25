Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Zelensky: ‘We will not wait for a miracle, we're creating one ourselves.'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 9:13 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Christians celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25. 

“We will never feel a shortage of courage and indomitability,” Zelensky said. “And even in total darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will hug for a long time to warm each other."

He said that many Ukrainians would celebrate Christmas abroad or in captivity and pledged to free all Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

Previously Ukraine had celebrated Christmas on Jan. 7 - on the same day as Russia. Most Orthodox churches and Roman Catholics celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25. 

This year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has allowed its parishes to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 as part of the country's efforts to distance itself from Russia amid its aggression against Ukraine. 

 


