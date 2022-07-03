Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 4, 2022 1:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an evening address on July 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to how Ukraine’s military forced Russian troops to withdraw from Snake Island, saying “there will be a day when we will say the same about Donbas.” Until recently, Lysychansk was the last major city in Luhansk Oblast under Ukrainian control.

