Zelensky: Ukrainian troops will retake Lysychansk thanks to tactics, supply of modern weapons
This item is part of our running news digest
July 4, 2022 1:04 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In an evening address on July 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to how Ukraine’s military forced Russian troops to withdraw from Snake Island, saying “there will be a day when we will say the same about Donbas.” Until recently, Lysychansk was the last major city in Luhansk Oblast under Ukrainian control.